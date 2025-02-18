Catholic World News

Cardinal Fernandez rips claims of gender ideology

February 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Victor Fernández, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, criticized the “claim to omnipotence” implicit in gender ideology, in a February 17 address to a theological conference in Germany.

Cardinal Fernandez remarked that the attempt to change one’s sexual identity surgically reflects a mistaken belief that one can “create an alternative reality at will.”

