Pope’s hospital stay lengthened [updated]

February 18, 2025

Update: The Vatican announced Tuesday afternoon that Pope Francis has been diagnosed with double pneumonia. The diagnosis—made after a chest X-ray and CT scan—complicates the prognosis, but the Vatican says the Pope remains in “good spirits.”

The Vatican has cancelled papal audiences through this week, and announced that other prelates will take the Pontiff’s place in presiding at Jubilee Year events, as Pope Francis faces a lengthened stay at Gemelli Hospital because of a respiratory infection.

Although there is no indication that the Pope’s condition has deteriorated, doctors have changed his medications at least twice as they fight a “complex” infection that has apparently resisted treatment. The Pope has no fever, the Vatican reports, and he has been able to rest comfortably, read newspapers, and make at least a few phone calls from his hospital bed.

However Vatican officials, who had originally cleared the Pope’s schedule for three days, now are assuming that the Pope will not return to a regular work pattern for at least a week. Archbishop Rino Fisichella will step in to preside at the Sunday Mass for the Jubilee of Deacons on February 23, and the regular Wednesday public audience will not take place.

The Vatican reported that the Pope had been “touched by the numerous message of affection and closeness that he has been receiving.”

This report will be updated if/when new medical bulletins are released.

