French bishops’ commission produces video series to counter abusers’ manipulation of Bible

February 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Doctrinal Commission of the French Episcopal Conference has developed a four-hour series of 24 videos to counter the misuse of biblical texts by those who commit sexual abuse.

In 2021, the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church in France found that “many victims, mostly people in vulnerable situations, reported to the Commission that the perpetrators of sexual violence did not hesitate to use theology to justify their acts, or even to present the abuse as an integral part of the spiritual process.”

The doctrinal commission invited officials in the 94 French dioceses to “use this new tool to enrich ongoing formation, increase the vigilance of those involved in the life of the Church and promote authentic biblical pastoral care,” the Vatican newspaper reported.

