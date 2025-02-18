Catholic World News

New UK immigration bill ‘punishes’ refugees, say Catholic bishops and Jesuit Refugee Service

February 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales and Jesuit Refugee Service spoke out against the proposed Border Security, Asylum, and Immigration Bill.

“This bill seems to favor criminalization over compassion and protection,” said Bishop Paul McAleenan, lead bishop for Migrants and Refugees. “The new government [of Keith Starmer] has done little to address the lack of safe and legal routes—genuine alternatives remain unavailable. Instead, the government has proposed even harsher measures, such as expansion of detention powers and reduced protection for survivors of trafficking and modern slavery.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

