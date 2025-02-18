Catholic World News

Peace without justice is ‘empty,’ Ukrainian Catholic leader warns

February 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with OSV News, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church said that “peace without justice” is “just an empty word.”

“If international society and Russia itself recognize that the Ukrainian nation does exist and we are a subject of international law, and if our rights will be respected—only then we can talk about justice and an authentic peace,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk.

The prelate also said that “there is no religious freedom” in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. “Catholics, both Roman and Greek, cannot fulfill their religious duties or obligations. The only church which is allowed by the Russian occupiers is the Russian Orthodox Church.”

