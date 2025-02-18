Catholic World News

Pakistani Christian discusses challenges faced by converts from Islam

February 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with AsiaNews, “Naseem,” a Pakistani woman who converted to Christianity, discussed the challenges that ex-Muslims face there.

“When I accepted Jesus, I lost all ties with my family, parents, siblings, and relatives,” she said. “Whenever I go out, I lock my children inside the house, cover my face, and wear a gown to hide my identity.”

“I have faced death threats and attempts on my life, but Jesus has protected me,” she added. “My Muslim parents have even tried to abduct my children and force them to convert to Islam.”

