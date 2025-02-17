Catholic World News

Political clerics should respect province of laity, priest argues

February 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Jerry Pokorsky, a regular CatholicCulture contributor, argues against “ecclesiastical trespassing” in a piece for The Catholic Thing.

Bishops and priests should refrain from interference in purely political matters, which are the sphere of the laity, he argues. “We could use honest pushback by priests and bishops when Church authorities trespass on the rights of the laity.”

