Pope, from hospital, continues daily calls to Gaza

February 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has been making daily phone calls to the single Catholic parish in Gaza, and has continued those calls despite his hospitalization this weekend.

Father Gabriel Romanelli, the pastor of Holy Family church in Gaza, told Vatican News that the Pontiff placed video calls on Friday and Saturday—although on Sunday he confined himself to a text message. “We heard his voice” on those first two days, the pastor reported. “It is true, he is more tired... But you could hear the clear voice.”

