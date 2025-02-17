Catholic World News

Church leaders in Holy Land reject Trump plan for Gaza

February 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Christian leaders of Jerusalem have rejected a plan to relocate the residents of Gaza as “an injustice that strikes at the very heart of human dignity.”

A statement released by the patriarchs of Jerusalem—led by Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa—deplored the suggestion by US President Donald Trump that the Palestinian population in Gaza be relocated to other nations. They argued: “The people of Gaza, families who have lived for generations in the land of their ancestors, must not be forced into exile, stripped of whatever is left of their homes, their heritage, and their right to remain in the land that forms the essence of their identity.”

