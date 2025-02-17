Catholic World News

Pope calls artists to be ‘custodians of the beatitudes’ during Jubilee

February 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, read aloud the Pope’s homily and Angelus address for the Jubilee of Artists on February 16.

“Let the Gospel of the Beatitudes guide you, and may your art be a herald of a new world,” the papal homily concluded. “True art is never easy; it offers the peace of restlessness. And do not forget that hope is not an illusion; beauty is not a utopia. Yours is not a random gift but a calling. Respond, then, with generosity, passion and love.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

