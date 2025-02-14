Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone restates key principles on immigration

February 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to the faithful issued on February 10, San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has summarized the key principles of Catholic social teaching regarding immigration.

Drawing on the pastoral letter Strangers No Longer, issued jointly in 2003 by the the bishops of the US and Mexico, the archbishop lists five key points:

Persons have the right to find opportunities in their homeland. Persons have the right to migrate to support themselves and their families. Sovereign nations have the right to control their borders. Refugees and asylum seekers should be afforded protection. The human dignity and human rights of undocumented migrants should be respected.

