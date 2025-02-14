Catholic World News

Salvation is ‘not an escape hatch but a rescue plan,’ Bishop Tyson says in social ministry keynote

February 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his keynote address at the recent Catholic Social Ministry Gathering, Bishop Joseph Tyson of Yakima, Washington, discussed “Pope Francis’ Vision for Ecology: Dialogue and the Common Good.”

A Yakima native—he was baptized in his cathedral—Bishop Tyson said that the majority of Catholics in the diocese are Spanish-speaking migrants. He shared a few harrowing stories of their suffering, called for a greater care of creation, and also spoke about the harm done to farmers by burdensome EPA regulations.

“Salvation is not an escape plan,” he said. “It is God’s rescue plan. And it not only applies to us in our sin, our addiction, and our twisted pride, God intends to save all of creation, a creation often damaged and marred by human actions that individually and collectively can only be labeled and sinful.”

