US bishops’ migration chairman: Vance ‘clearly doesn’t know me’

February 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Seitz, who chairs the US bishops’ committee on migration, has objected to the “tremendous mischaracterization” of the American bishops’ refugee programs by Vice President J.D. Vance.

“I would love to sit down sometime with the vice president,” Bishop Seitz told a conference at Georgetown University on February 12, adding that Vance “clearly doesn’t know me.”

Bishop Seitz protested the rhetoric of the Trump administration, which he said “calls all immigrants criminals... and that allows many to hear that at least and say, ‘If the person is brown, you know, they’re bad.’”

