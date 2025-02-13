Catholic World News

Church leaders meet with rebel chieftain in Democratic Republic of Congo

February 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of the Catholic Church and other Christian groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) met on February 12 with Corneille Nangaa, the leader of the rebel M23 forces.

The meeting took place in Goma, the city on the country’s eastern border that has fallen under the control of M23 forces. Earlier, a delegation of Christian leaders had met with the DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, hoping to spark negotiations that might bring an end to the country’s bloody conflict.

