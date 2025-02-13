Catholic World News

UK Mass attendance rising, but still far short of pre-lockdown figure

February 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Mass attendance is rising in England and Wales, but remains far short of the level that prevailed before the Covid lockdown, a new study reports.

A spokesman for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales estimated that 555,000 people attended Mass on a typical Sunday in 2024. That figure represents a distinct improvement over the estimate of just over 500,000 the previous year, but is dramatically short of the 829,000 figure for 2019.

