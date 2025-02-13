Catholic World News

Caritas president decries suspension of AID funding

February 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Isao Kikuchi, the president of Caritas International, has lodged an objection to the Trump administration decision to suspend funding for the US Agency for International Development (AID).

“I just wish that the U.S. government would give more consideration to the degree of negative effect caused by the decision,” the cardinal said. He underlined the impact of the decision, since AID accounts for roughly 40% of all overseas aid worldwide.

