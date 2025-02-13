Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: Wealthy nations are obliged to aid developing nations

February 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, told participants in a conference organized by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences that the “overarching objective” of taxes and government spending “should be to cultivate a public finance framework that is not only effective but also serves as a catalyst for solidarity and development.”

“It is not sufficient to be vigilant in the fight against corruption,” he said. “There is also a moral obligation to assist those most in need and to provide education and health care. Furthermore, wealthy nations are obligated to provide aid to developing nations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!