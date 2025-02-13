Catholic World News

UK police target pro-life volunteer for standing silently in abortion clinic ‘buffer zone’

February 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A West Midlands Police officer demanded that Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, a pro-life advocate, leave an abortion clinic buffer zone because her “mere presence” might constitute “harassment, alarm and distress.”

Vaughan-Spruce was standing silently and praying mentally.

Police have previously issued an apology and paid Vaughan-Spruce £13,000 ($16,266) after two earlier arrests.

