Illinois officials vote to remove Henry Hyde’s name from courthouse

February 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Officials of DuPage county in Illinois have voted to remove the name of the late Congressman Henry Hyde from a courthouse building in Wheaton, because of his longtime leadership in the pro-life movement.

Deb Conroy, who chairs the county board, said that Hyde’s defense of unborn children—particularly his sponsorship of the “Hyde Amendment” that barred the use of federal funds to promote abortion—was “very offensive to women.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

