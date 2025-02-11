Catholic World News

Filipino bishop asks prayers for ‘sick’ environment

February 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: On the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, Bishop Socrates Mesiona of Puerto Princesa, in the Philippines, asked the faithful to pray for the earth, which he said is “sick.”

“This nonstop rain, floods, and sometimes extreme heat make us pay attention to nature,” the bishop said in his homily. “Climate change is a manifestation of our environment’s sickness. The environment is like our body. We must pay attention not to abuse it.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

