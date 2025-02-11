Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin orders investigation of Seton Hall/McCarrick connection

February 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, has ordered an independent investigation of Seton Hall University, and in particular the school’s appointment of a new president, Msgr. Joseph Reilly.

In 2019, an investigation into the activities of former cardinal Theodore McCarrick found that Msgr. Reilly had failed to respond to reports of sexual abuse while he was a seminary rector. That investigation concluded that Msgr. Reilly should not serve in any leadership role at Seton Hall, which is administered by the Newark archdiocese. Nevertheless the school’s board appointed him president of the university in 2024.

