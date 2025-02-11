Catholic World News

US bishops’ conference lays off 50 migration staffers

February 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has laid off 50 members, or one-third, of its migration and refugee services staff.

In a memo to bishops obtained by The Pillar, the general secretary of the bishops’ conference said that “currently, we are awaiting reimbursement [from the federal government] for services completed in December, an amount close to $20 million. Invoices for services completed in January are now arriving, which means that we will be submitting millions more dollars of reimbursement requests.”

53% ($129.6 million) of the USCCB’s operating revenue in 2023 came from government grants and contracts, all of which are for migration and refugee programs, according to its audited financial statements. Likewise, 53% ($130.6 million) of the USCCB’s operating expenses in 2023 were devoted to migration and refugee services.

