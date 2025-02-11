Catholic World News

President Trump establishes White House Faith Office

February 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump issued an executive order establishing the White House Faith Office.

The president said he was establishing the office “to assist faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship in their efforts to strengthen American families, promote work and self-sufficiency, and protect religious liberty.”

Among other responsibilities, the office will “work in collaboration with the Attorney General, or a designee of the Attorney General, to identify concerns raised by faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship about any failures of the executive branch to enforce constitutional and Federal statutory protections for religious liberty.”

