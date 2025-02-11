Catholic World News

Cardinal Schönborn: ‘What is currently happening in the USA is extremely dangerous’

February 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, the retired archbishop of Vienna, said in a newspaper column that “what is currently happening in the USA is extremely dangerous.”

“Trade agreements are being broken unilaterally, existing state rights are being called into question, existing law and its constitutional safeguards are being pushed aside,” he wrote. “The powerful dictate their will, regardless of what is contractually agreed.”

