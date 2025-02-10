Catholic World News

Israeli Jesuit protests Trump plan for Gaza

February 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A prominent Israeli Jesuit scholar has expressed dismay at President Trump’s plan to rebuild Gaza and relocate its residents, saying: “It felt like a kick in the stomach.”

“And I am not even a Palestinian,” Father David Neuhaus added. He said that the Trump plan left “no place for the people who call Gaza home.”

