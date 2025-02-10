Catholic World News

Nicaraguan foreign ministry lashes out at Vatican

February 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Nicaragua has again escalated its rhetorical attacks on the Catholic Church, with a statement from the foreign ministry describing the “depraved, pedophile Vatican state” as an evil institution that “allies with the forces of darkness, barbarism, genocide and evil.”

The statement was released after Bishop Rolando Alvarez, who is now living in Rome after having been exiled from Nicaragua, made an appearance on EWTN television.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!