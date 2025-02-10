Catholic World News

Papal message: Vocation means perceiving the needs of others

February 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a Spanish-language message to the National Congress of Vocations in Madrid, Pope Francis wrote that “we are all stewards of the gifts of grace and nature that the Lord has given us.”

The Pope added, “Our talents must be invested and yield interest; our possessions must be shared so that their benefits reach others.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

  • Posted by: feedback - Today 9:29 AM ET USA

    Call to charity (investing God-given talents) is universal for all Christians. Call to ministerial Priesthood and to religious life is individual. "No one takes this honor upon himself but only when called by God, just as Aaron was." [Hebrews 5:4]

