Police and soldiers, like Jesus, ‘see, go aboard, and sit down’: papal homily for Jubilee Mass

February 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at an outdoor Mass in St. Peter’s Square on February 9 for the Jubilee of the Armed Forces, Police and Security Personnel. Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the papal master of ceremonies, read aloud most of the Pope’s homily, as the Pontiff was experiencing difficulty in breathing.

In the Gospel reading of the day (Luke 5:1-11), Jesus “saw, went aboard and sat down,” the Pope preached. Similarly, the Pope continued, members of the armed forces, police, and security personnel are alert to danger, go forth with courage, and maintain law and order.

“Dear brothers and sisters, we are grateful for what you do, at times at great personal risk,” the Pope said, concluding: “Be courageous witnesses of the love of God our Father, who wants us all to be brothers and sisters. Together, then, let us set out to be artisans of a new era of peace, justice and fraternity.”

