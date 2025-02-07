Catholic World News

New urgency needed against human trafficking, Pope says

February 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his statement for the 11th International Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking, Pope Francis asked: “Where do we get new impetus to combat the trade in human organs and tissues, the sexual exploitation of children and girls, forced labor, including prostitution, drug and arms trafficking.”

The answer, the Pope said, is reliance on God. “With the help of God, we can avoid becoming accustomed to injustice and ward off the temptation to think that certain phenomena cannot be eradicated.”

The Pontiff observed that the annual day of prayer falls on February 7, the memorial of St. Josephine Bakhita, and encouraged reliance on her intercession and her example.

