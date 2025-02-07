Catholic World News

Ailing, Pontiff moves audiences to residence

February 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Due to breathing difficulties attributed to bronchitis, Pope Francis will remain in his residence on Friday and Saturday, February 7 and 8, the Vatican press office has announced.

The Pope will continue his regular work schedule, but hold meetings and audiences at the St. Martha residence.

Pope Francis, who is 88, has suffered repeated bouts of bronchitis. At his regular weekly public audience on Wednesday his breathing was notably labored, and an aide read his prepared remarks. The Pope said at the time that his problem was a “severe cold.”

