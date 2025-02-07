Catholic World News

Pope praises midwives, ob-gyns who welcome babies with ‘humanity’

February 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In Italian-language remarks, Pope Francis encouraged obstetricians, gynecologists, and midwives from four Italian cities to “cultivate, in addition to professional skill, a great sense of humanity, which confirms in the parents’ souls the desire and joy for the new life.”

“I encourage you to feel toward the mothers, fathers, and children whom God puts in your path the responsibility to pray for them as well, especially in holy Mass, Eucharistic adoration, and simple, daily prayer,” the Pope added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

