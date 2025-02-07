Catholic World News

French mayor disobeys order to remove Nativity scene

February 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on OIDAC Europe

CWN Editor's Note: The mayor of the southern French town of Beaucaire has defied repeated court orders to remove a Nativity scene from the town hall, according to a new report from the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe.

In December, an initial court order imposed a fine of 1,000 euros per day. The Ligue des droits de l’homme, or Human Rights League, has requested an increase of the fine to 5,000 euros per day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!