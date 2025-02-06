Catholic World News

Spokane bishop urges opposition to bill threatening confessional seal

February 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane, Washington, has asked voters to contact their representatives, urging opposition to legislation that would threaten the confessional seal.

The proposed law would make it mandatory to inform law-enforcement officials of any reports of child abuse, not making an exception for sacramental confession.

Bishop Daly vowed that in the Spokane diocese, the sacramental seal would always be honored.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!