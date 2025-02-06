Catholic World News

Editor recalls Vatican Jubilee event as ‘strange,’ ‘politicized’

February 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Michael Heinlein, the editor of Our Sunday Visitor’s Simply Catholic, attended the Vatican’s recent Jubilee of the World of Communications and described it as “strange” and “politicized.”

He concluded:

In the end, was it too much for Catholic communicators to come to the Vatican to hear about Jesus Christ? Was it too much to hope for something to strengthen our faith, rather than politicize it? Was it too difficult for the Vatican to offer a Jubilee event that would unite, foster communion, and energize our apostolic call? I guess there’s always 2050.

Elise Ann Allen, a Crux correspondent in attendance, has also critiqued the Vatican’s organizational and PR efforts associated with the event.

