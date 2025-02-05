Catholic World News

Filipino bishop applauds impeachment of vice president

February 05, 2025

Continue to this story on Licas

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan has praised the Filipino legislators who impeached Vice President Sara Duterte, saying that the process of impeachment “serves as an essential mechanism of our democracy.”

The bishop—who is president of Caritas Philippines—did not directly address the merits of the case against Duterte, but called upon “all public officials to uphold the truth and ensure that justice prevails” in the process.

Sara Duterte, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, is charged with misuse of public funds. She had teamed with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to win the country’s elections in 2022, but later broke with Marcos, resigned from his government, and allegedly threatened Marcos and his family as their feud escalated.

