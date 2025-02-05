Catholic World News

Spanish diocese bans parish course for blessing of same-sex unions

February 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Huelva in Spain has called a halt to a parish program that was preparing for the “blessing of same-sex unions or couples in an irregular situation.”

The diocese said that the parish program, which encouraged same-sex couples to plan on church blessings, “does not correspond with the teaching of Pope Francis nor with the pastoral practice of the Church.”

