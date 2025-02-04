Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox spokesman ‘bewildered, concerned’ by Vatican statements on sexuality

February 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Tass

CWN Editor's Note: The chief ecumenical official of the Russian Orthodox Church has expressed dismay about recent Vatican statements on homosexuality, saying that they endanger the future of ecumenical cooperation with the Catholic Church.

In an interview with the Tass news agency, Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk said that until recently, the subjects of sexual morality and family life were among “the few about which we and the Roman Catholic Church could speak the same language.” Many Protestant denominations have abandoned the traditional Christian moral principles, he said, and if the Vatican follows suit, “I can’t really imagine what we could talk about with Catholics.”

Speaking specifically about the Vatican document Fiducia Supplicans, which allowed for blessings of same-sex couples, Metropolitan Anthony said that it “cannot but cause bewilderment and concern.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!