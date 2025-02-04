Catholic World News

Fear reigns despite ceasefire in Goma, Congo bishop reports

February 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Rebels who have seized control of the city of Goma, in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, have declared a ceasefire. But native remain fearful, reports Bishop Willy Ngumbi Ngengele.

“The city is calm, but people are still afraid to leave their homes,” the bishop says. Schools are closed, hospitals lack supplies, and as many as one million displaced people have flooded the city, having been driven from their homes by the fighting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

