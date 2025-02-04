Catholic World News

Cardinal Becciu’s brother and Sardinian bishop indicted for embezzlement

February 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Antonio Becciu, the brother of Cardinal Angelo Becciu, and Bishop Corrado Melis of Ozieri have been indicted for misuse of charitable funds.

Antonio Becciu and Bishop Melis were potentially key witnesses in the Vatican “trial of the century,” which resulted in the conviction of Cardinal Becciu on multiple charges of financial misconduct. But the cardinal’s brother and the Sardinian bishop declined to appear before the Vatican tribunal.

Cardinal Becciu was charged with improperly conveying Vatican funds to his brother, who controlled a charitable organization in Sardinia. The new indictment now charges that Antonio Becciu and Bishop Melis diverted funds from that charity.

