New York attorney general challenges Trump on gender treatment for children

February 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s attorney general has told hospitals administrators that if they do not accommodate children seeking to change their “gender identity,” they will be in violation of the state’s anti-discrimination law.

The order by Letitia James put the state in direct conflict with an executive order by President Trump, ordering an end to federal funding for treatments that “mutilate” young people.

