Pope announces he will write apostolic exhortation on children
February 04, 2025
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of the Vatican’s International Summit on Children’s Rights, Pope Francis announced he will write an apostolic exhortation on children.
The Pope has written seven apostolic exhortations during his pontificate; three are styled post-synodal. The most recent, C’est la confiance, marked the 150th anniversary of St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s birth.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 10:00 AM ET USA
Francis has been a vocal supporter of unguarded national borders, which resulted in the phenomenon of hundreds of thousands of "unaccompanied" children exposed to every sort of exploitation and danger imaginable. Many of the children are now reported missing.