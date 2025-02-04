Catholic World News

Pope announces he will write apostolic exhortation on children

February 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of the Vatican’s International Summit on Children’s Rights, Pope Francis announced he will write an apostolic exhortation on children.

The Pope has written seven apostolic exhortations during his pontificate; three are styled post-synodal. The most recent, C’est la confiance, marked the 150th anniversary of St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s birth.

