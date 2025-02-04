Catholic World News

In victory for Maine diocese, state court invalidates lifting of statute of limitations

February 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a 4-2 decision, Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court ruled that a 2021 state law lifting the statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases violated the state constitution.

The Diocese of Portland, the state’s sole diocese, had challenged the constitutionality of the law. Bishop James Ruggieri expressed hope that the decision “will allow us as a diocese to commit to strengthening the core mission of the Church in Maine with even greater humility and devotion.”

