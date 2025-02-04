Catholic World News

USCCB prelates offer Lunar New Year greetings

February 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Brennan of Brooklyn, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee for Cultural Diversity in the Church, and Bishop Earl Fernandes of Columbus, chairman of the Subcommittee on Asian and Pacific Islanders, recently sent a special message to Catholics who celebrate the Lunar New Year.

““This year, the Year of the Snake, can be a time of change and renewal, coinciding with the Jubilee Year, in which we are called to be Pilgrims of Hope, people who are constantly being renewed along our faith journey through the power of the Spirit at work within us,” the bishops wrote.

“May the blessings of Almighty God come upon you, so that your Radiant Faith, which enriches the Church, may bring hope and renewal to our world, our country, the Church, and our families,” they added.

