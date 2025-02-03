Catholic World News

Priest pulled off altar in latest Syro-Malabar violence

February 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An elderly priest was pulled away from the altar in the latest incident of violence in a bitter liturgical dispute within the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.

Father John Thottouppuram, who is 82, had planned to celebrate the Syro-Malabar liturgy according to the rubrics approved by the synod of the India-based Church. But angry lay people at St. Sebastian Church in Kerela pulled him away from the altar.

Months of dispute, punctuated by violence, have torn apart the Syro-Malabar Church—perhaps the largest of the Eastern churches in communion with Rome—since the Syro-Malabar bishops approved new liturgical guidelines under which the celebrant faces the altar during the liturgy. In the traditional Syro-Malabar liturgy, the priest faced the people.

