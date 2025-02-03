Catholic World News

Ex-Vatican bank employees challenge dismissal for marriage

February 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican tribunal has opened hearing on a suit brought by two former employees of the Vatican bank, the Institute for Religious Works (IOR), who say they were wrongfully terminated after they married.

Domenico Fabiani and Silvia Carlucci were dismissed from the IOR after their marriage in August 2024, under the terms of a newly enacted policy prohibiting married couples from working together. The couple argues that the policy was not in place when they announced their wedding plans.

IOR officials say that they tried to reach an accommodation with the couple. The plaintiffs claim that they were never offered a settlement, saying that they were “willing to accept any possible solution.”

The case highlights tensions between the Vatican leadership and lay employees, who have complained that their voices are not being heard.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

