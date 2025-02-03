Catholic World News

Special papal Jubilee audience: Let us, like St. Mary Magdalene, ‘convert more than once’

February 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On February 1, Pope Francis addressed pilgrims at the second special monthly Saturday audience during the 2025 jubilee year. The Pontiff upheld St. Mary Magdalene as a model for ongoing conversion.

“In the Gospels, the figure of Mary Magdalene stands out above all others for this,” the Pope told pilgrims in Paul VI Audience Hall. “Jesus healed her with mercy (cf. Lk. 8:2), and she changed: sisters and brothers, mercy changes, mercy changes the heart, and for Mary Magdalene, mercy brought her into God’s dreams and gave new purpose to her journey.”

“Dear brothers and sisters, from Mary Magdalene, whom tradition calls ‘the apostle of the apostles,’ we learn hope,” the Pope continued. “Let us ask ourselves today: do I know how to turn around to see things differently, with a different outlook? Do I have the desire for conversion?”

