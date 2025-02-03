Catholic World News

Renewal takes place in silent Eucharistic adoration, Pope preaches to religious

February 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at First Vespers of the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord in St. Peter’s Basilica on February 1 and preached on the vows professed by consecrated persons. (The Vatican’s website inaccurately labeled the liturgy as “Holy Mass.”)

February 1 was the eve of the World Day for Consecrated Life, and in his homily, the Pope reflected on “how, through the vows of poverty, chastity and obedience that you have professed, you can bring its light to the women and men of our time.”

Authentic renewal is rooted in Eucharistic adoration, the Pope concluded:

Renewal, even before meetings and “round tables”—which must be done, they are useful—takes place in front of the tabernacle, in adoration. Sisters, brothers, we have somewhat lost the sense of adoration. We are too practical, we want to do things, but adore. Adore. There must be the capacity for adoration in silence.

