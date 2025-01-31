Catholic World News

US bishops’ leader promises dialogue with Trump on immigration

January 31, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has indicated that the bishops are open to conversations with Trump administration officials on immigration policy.

“We are willing to dialogue,” Archbishop Timothy Broglio told the Italian TV2000 interviewer. He said that the USCCB leadership has asked for an opportunity to speak with President Trump or Vice President Vance—“not in the media, but face to face.”

Archbishop Broglio was responding to Vance’s criticism of the US bishops’ position, saying that the vice president’s charge that the bishops are “worried about their bottom line” is “false.” He said the bishops are choosing to respond carefully, “without getting into the substances of speeches, but telling the truth.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!