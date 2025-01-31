Catholic World News

Visa backlog threatens 1/4 of NY priests, op-ed warns

January 31, 2025

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Nicholas Tomaino, an assistant editor for the newspaper, warned that “a visa backlog could result in the loss of nearly one-fourth of New York’s priests.”

“Of the 356 active archdiocesan and extern priests in New York, the bishop [Auxiliary Bishop Edmund Whalen of New York] says 183 are foreign nationals,” said Tomaino. 85 of these priests are in the United States on visas.

“This means that the Church depends on the vagaries of a dysfunctional immigration system,” Tomaino continued, as he discussed a Biden administration regulation that has had the effect of making it more difficult for religious workers to renew their visas. “The Trump administration has indicated it may propose a rule in September to offer religious workers more flexibility.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!