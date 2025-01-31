Catholic World News

Chinese bishop, victim of Vatican-China deal, celebrates ordination anniversary under house arrest

January 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Vincent Guo Xijin, the former bishop of Xiapu (Mendong), celebrated the 40th anniversary of his priestly ordination under house arrest.

Pope Benedict XVI named Guo the (underground) coadjutor bishop of Xiapu in 2008; he acceded to the see in 2016. In the meantime, Xiapu had an “official” bishop, recognized by the Chinese government but not recognized by the Holy See: Bishop Vincent Silu Zhan, excommunicated because he was ordained a bishop without a papal mandate.

In the wake of the Vatican-China agreement, Pope Francis revoked the excommunication of Bishop Zhan, asked Bishop Guo to resign, named Bishop Zhan as the bishop of Xiapu , and appointed Bishop Guo—Xiapu’s former bishop—as auxiliary bishop under the leadership of Bishop Zhan.

Auxiliary Bishop Guo suffered harassment from Communist authorities and resigned in 2020; he is now under house arrest. Pope Francis appointed Bishop Zhan a member of the recent synod on synodality. Following the synod, he recalled his private meetings with the Pope, whom he described as “very benevolent,” and with leading Vatican officials.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

